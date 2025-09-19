TechnipFMC Shows EPS Momentum Anchored by Durable Subsea Demand

TechnipFMC plc ( FTI ) is on track for meaningful earnings growth, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate pointing to a 20% increase in 2025, followed by another 19% in 2026. Earnings per share are expected to climb from $2.18 this year to $2.59 in 2026. Behind this steady rise is one clear driver: the company’s Subsea business, which continues to set records and expand its role as the financial backbone of the enterprise.

In the second quarter of 2025 alone, Subsea orders reached $2.6 billion, helping push the overall backlog to $15.8 billion. That backlog has now grown in six of the last seven quarters, giving TechnipFMC strong visibility into future revenues. The guidance for 2025 calls for Subsea revenues of $8.4 billion to $8.8 billion and margins of 19-20%, a sharp improvement supported by strong execution and higher activity levels. EBITDA margins already expanded to 21.8% in Q2, reflecting an earnings mix increasingly tilted toward profitable projects and services.

Another factor supporting long-term EPS growth is the durability of Subsea services. Once equipment is installed, it can generate maintenance and service income for decades — sometimes 20-35 years. This creates a steady revenue stream that softens the blow of energy market cycles. With orders consistently outpacing revenues in recent years, TechnipFMC’s Subsea unit provides both the growth and resilience needed to deliver sustained earnings momentum through 2025 and 2026.

But FTI is not alone — several other companies are also showing strong EPS growth trajectories worth noting.

Strong EPS Trajectories in Focus

Leidos Holdings, Inc. ( LDOS ), founded in 1969 and headquartered in Delaware, is a global leader in science and technology solutions. The company delivers expertise across defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, with strength in cybersecurity, data analytics, systems engineering and IT modernization. Its primary customer base remains the U.S. government, though international opportunities are expanding. Leidos continues to sharpen its portfolio through its North Star 2030 strategy, targeting growth areas such as digital modernization, energy infrastructure, mission software and health services. Importantly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate points to a 10% EPS improvement in 2025 and a further 5% in 2026, reinforcing confidence in Leidos’ steady growth trajectory.

Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA ) is a global leader in mobile computing, barcode scanning, RFID devices, and thermal printing solutions. Its technologies help organizations connect assets, digitize workflows, and optimize frontline operations, driving efficiency and better customer experiences. The company also continues to expand into machine vision and robotics, strengthening its competitive edge. Zebra’s end-market demand is showing signs of recovery, and its strong portfolio positions it for sustained growth. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for a 16% EPS improvement in 2025 and 12% in 2026, underscoring confidence in Zebra’s earnings trajectory.

The Zacks Rundown on TechnipFMC

Shares of TechnipFMC have gained around 36% so far this year compared with the Oil/Energy sector’s increase of 5.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio — FTI is trading at a premium compared to the industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TechnipFMC’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

