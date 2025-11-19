TechnipFMC Secures Major Offshore Contract for Maha Development

TechnipFMC plc FTI, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company, recently secured a significant contract from Eni SpA E, an Italian integrated oil and gas firm, for the deepwater Maha project, located offshore Indonesia. This integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract, valued between $250 million and $500 million, highlights the company's continued commitment to driving innovation and delivering high-quality subsea solutions in the energy sector.

Strategic Partnership With Eni SpA

This award further strengthens TechnipFMC's long-standing collaboration with Eni, one of the world's most respected energy companies. The partnership is built on years of successful cooperation, including key projects in the region such as Jangkrik and Merakes. The integration of TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 technology into the Maha project highlights its ability to provide advanced, tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of deepwater exploration.

Eni’s decision to deploy TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order technology for the first time in Indonesia speaks volumes about its innovative approach and expertise. The Subsea 2.0 technology platform, which integrates advanced design with cost-effective solutions, provides unparalleled flexibility and performance in deepwater operations, ensuring that projects like Maha can be completed on time and within budget.

Key Aspects of the Maha Project

The Maha project is a key development in Indonesia's deepwater oil and gas industry. This ambitious project is designed to enhance production capabilities in the Maha field, which will be tied back to the existing Jangkrik Floating Production Unit (“FPU”). TechnipFMC’s role in the project includes the design, manufacture and installation of critical subsea equipment, including Subsea 2.0 tree systems, flexible flowlines, a manifold and subsea controls. These key components will enable the efficient and reliable production of hydrocarbons from the Maha field, contributing to both Eni and Indonesia’s energy goals.

The Subsea 2.0 system represents a cutting-edge advancement in subsea technology. Its modular design, coupled with configurable products, offers flexibility in offshore installations, allowing for faster and more cost-effective execution. This integrated delivery model reduces the time to market, providing greater timeline certainty and cost control for clients. The system is designed to optimize field development in harsh deepwater environments. It is particularly well-suited for projects like Maha, where efficiency and scalability are paramount.

TechnipFMC’s Role in the Development of Subsea 2.0

TechnipFMC's deep expertise in subsea engineering has been crucial to the development of the Subsea 2.0 technology. This innovative solution is engineered to simplify subsea architecture and streamline project execution by leveraging standardized equipment and modular designs. This approach significantly reduces the lead time required to deliver subsea systems, which is vital in today’s competitive energy market.

The company’s comprehensive understanding of subsea systems and offshore production technologies allows for highly optimized solutions that enhance project delivery. TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 platform offers a configurable, scalable solution that can be customized to meet the specific requirements of each project, ensuring greater efficiency and reduced costs across the lifecycle of the field.

Importance of TechnipFMC’s Integrated Execution Model

Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at TechnipFMC, emphasized the significance of the integrated execution model in the success of the Maha project. By combining integrated project execution with Subsea 2.0 technologies, TechnipFMC ensures that each phase of the project, from design and manufacturing to installation, is executed seamlessly. This model streamlines operations and minimizes the risk of delays, providing clients with a higher degree of certainty and control.

The ability to offer an integrated solution allows TechnipFMC to deliver substantial improvements in the overall performance of subsea projects. This approach ensures that every aspect of the development, from engineering to installation, is aligned with the client's needs, ultimately driving better outcomes and optimizing resources.

Growing Presence in Southeast Asia’s Offshore Industry

TechnipFMC’s continued involvement in major offshore projects in Southeast Asia, including the Maha development, further cements its position as a leader in the region’s subsea market. The company’s expertise in deepwater exploration and subsea engineering has made it a preferred partner for energy companies looking to unlock the potential of offshore resources.

With increasing demand for energy resources in Asia, particularly in countries like Indonesia, TechnipFMC’s ability to deliver advanced subsea solutions will continue to play a vital role in the region's energy future. As the offshore energy sector grows, TechnipFMC remains at the forefront of technological innovation and project execution.

Conclusion

The Maha project offshore Indonesia represents another major milestone for TechnipFMC and its partnership with Eni. The integration of Subsea 2.0 technology into this project highlights TechnipFMC’s continued commitment to innovation and efficiency in the subsea sector. By leveraging its integrated execution model and advanced subsea systems, TechnipFMC is helping shape the future of offshore energy production in Southeast Asia and beyond.

This contract reinforces TechnipFMC’s position as a leader in the subsea industry, and its ongoing success in the region will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of global offshore energy projects.

