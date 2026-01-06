TechnipFMC Secures Major iEPCI Contract for BP's Tiber Field

TechnipFMC plc FTI has secured a large integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract from BP p.l.c. BP for the Tiber project, marking another step forward in ultra-high-pressure deepwater development in the Gulf of America. The award highlights BP’s push to replicate proven execution models while advancing its first generation of 20,000 psi Paleogene projects.

Building on the Kaskida Blueprint

The Tiber contract directly builds on engineering and equipment work already underway for BP’s Kaskida project, which was awarded to TechnipFMC in 2024. By leveraging this ongoing work, BP aims to reduce complexity and improve efficiency across similar greenfield developments. This repeatable iEPCI approach allows lessons, designs and technologies from Kaskida to be applied systematically to Tiber.

Integrated Delivery in a Mature Basin

According to TechnipFMC, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), the project reflects a broader shift toward technology-enabled, integrated delivery within established basins. The company emphasizes that collaboration between operator and contractor is as critical as technical innovation. This model is designed to shorten timelines, manage execution risk and unlock value in challenging deepwater environments.

A Significant Order for TechnipFMC

Valued between $600 million and $800 million, the Tiber iEPCI contract represents a substantial addition to TechnipFMC’s order intake and was included in inbound orders for the fourth quarter of 2025. The award reinforces FTI’s position in high-pressure subsea developments and underscores growing momentum behind BP’s Paleogene strategy.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some other top-ranked stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calgary, Canada-based Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. The company’s operations comprise marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2025 earnings indicates 26.2% year-over-year growth.

Natural Gas Services manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGS’ 2025 earnings indicates 13.3% year-over-year growth.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.