TechnipFMC Secures iEPCI Contract for BP's Kaskida Development

TechnipFMC plc FTI, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company, has secured a significant Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract from BP plc BP, London-based integrated oil and gas company for its upcoming Kaskida development in the Gulf of Mexico. This contract, valued between $250 million and $500 million, marks a substantial milestone for FTI, encompassing various critical aspects of subsea infrastructure.



Scope of the Contract

The iEPCI contract awarded to FTI by BP involves the comprehensive design and manufacture of subsea production systems. Notably, this includes the development of advanced 20,000 psi (20K) standardized subsea trees and manifolds, which are crucial for handling high-pressure environments effectively.



Key Components: Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines

In addition to subsea production systems, FTI will undertake the design, manufacture and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines. These components are vital for connecting subsea wells to floating production units or fixed platforms, ensuring efficient extraction and transport of hydrocarbons.



Integrated Front End Engineering and Design

The contract follows an extensive integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study conducted by FTI. This phase is critical as it lays the groundwork for the subsequent detailed engineering and procurement activities, ensuring that all technical and project requirements are meticulously addressed.



Technological Innovation and High-Pressure Solutions

Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at TechnipFMC, emphasized the company's commitment to innovative high-pressure solutions. These solutions are crucial in enabling the economic viability of challenging projects like Kaskida in the Paleogene reservoir. The use of advanced technology and integration capabilities highlights FTI's role as a leader in subsea engineering.



Collaboration With BP

The Kaskida project represents the latest collaboration between FTI and BP under the iEPCI framework. This longstanding partnership highlights FTI's ability to engage early in the project lifecycle, leveraging its technological expertise to support BP in achieving successful project outcomes.



Strategic Significance

From a strategic perspective, securing the iEPCI contract reinforces FTI's position as a preferred partner for major energy companies seeking reliable and innovative subsea solutions. This contract not only enhances FTI's project portfolio but also strengthens its market presence in the Gulf of Mexico, a region known for deep-water developments.



Economic Impact and Project Timeline

The financial implications of the contract, estimated between $250 million and $500 million, highlight its significance to FTI's financial performance. The project is expected to contribute positively to the company's revenue stream with implications for broader economic benefits within the energy sector.

Overall, TechnipFMC's successful bid for the iEPCI contract for BP's Kaskida development represents a key achievement in the field of subsea engineering and project management. The comprehensive scope of work, ranging from high-pressure subsea systems to intricate umbilicals and flowlines, highlights TechnipFMC's capabilities and commitment to delivering excellence in offshore energy projects. With a strong emphasis on technological innovation and collaborative partnership, FTI continues to set benchmarks in the industry, ensuring sustainable and efficient solutions for its global clientele.

Apart from FTI and BP, a couple of other stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Schlumberger Limited SLB and Equinor EQNR. Recently, both companies have established important partnerships to strengthen its operational capacities.

SLB, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company and Velesto have partnered to use advanced digital solutions to improve drilling performance and reduce emissions. SLB will deploy its DrillOps Intelligent Well Delivery and Insights Solutions along with the company’s Drilling Emissions Management Solutions on Velesto's rigs in Malaysia. This partnership is expected to enhance the technical capabilities of Velesto's rig operations, improving safety and efficiency. Both companies aim to deliver high-performance outcomes while monitoring and reducing emissions, a critical factor in the energy transition.

EQNR, a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company, has signed a long-term agreement with AGR to provide subsurface and field development solutions for its projects. AGR will support Equinor's greenfield, tie-in and brownfield projects, both offshore and onshore. This agreement aims to equip EQNR with technological support and services on various aspects related to the early-phase development of projects. AGR's reservoir management and subsurface team will handle the work. The team has a solid track record of delivering more than 1,700 reservoir studies for oil and gas giants and public institutions.

