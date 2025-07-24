TechnipFMC Q2 Earnings Up

Markets
(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI), an oil and gas company, on Thursday announced that net income attributable to the company increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $269.5 million from $186.5 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.64 versus $0.42 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company climbed to $285.5 million from $188.9 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.68 versus $0.43 last year.

Seventeen analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $520.8 million from $361.4 million in the prior year.

However, inbound orders decreased to $2.55 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Revenue increased to $2.53 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

In the pre-market trading, TechnipFMC is 1.22% higher at $34 on the New York Stock Exchange.

