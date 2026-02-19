TechnipFMC Plc Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $242.7 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $224.7 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $286.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $2.517 billion from $2.367 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $242.7 Mln. vs. $224.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.517 Bln vs. $2.367 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.