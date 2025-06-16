TechnipFMC & Petrobras Pilot Electric Actuation Tech in Brazil

TechnipFMC plc FTI and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR have joined forces to pilot a new electric actuation technology as part of the former’s growing eSolutions portfolio. This innovation will be integrated into a subsea tree that is scheduled for installation in 2026, marking a significant step in their shared vision of an all-electric subsea field.

Building on Decades of Expertise

The collaboration is slated to combine both companies’ best technical capabilities to advance subsea electrification. The pilot project will benefit from the UK-headquartered energy technology provider’s over 20 years of electric subsea experience and more than 30 million hours of proven run time on its eSolutions systems. The electric actuation system offers flexible deployment options during manufacturing, refurbishment or throughout the field’s operational life.

TechnipFMC, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a track record of subsea field electrification, helping streamline field design and operations. Its eSolutions portfolio offers a suite of electrical subsea system components that enhance the value of existing assets and support new developments with reduced infrastructure and operating costs.

Backed by more than two decades of experience in electrical actuators, TechnipFMC is capable of delivering scalable, industrialized electrical solutions tailored for both brownfield upgrades and greenfield projects.

Driving Electrification in Subsea Fields

The project aims to fast-track the advancement of subsea electrification technology toward achieving a fully electric field and reduce carbon footprints, as well as simplify subsea infrastructure. The collaboration also highlights a strong commitment to subsea innovation and sustainability. By advancing electric technologies, Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned energy giant and TechnipFMC can provide benefits of reduced emissions, and environmental and operational risk, along with optimized tieback solutions and enhanced field performance.

