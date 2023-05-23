TechnipFMC (FTI) Wins Contract for RLWI Services From Equinor

TechnipFMC FTI, a leading global provider of subsea solutions, secured a contract from Equinor EQNR to deliver Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. This two-year contract (2024-2025) comes with an option for extension over the subsequent three years.

Contract Scope and Objectives

Per the agreement, TechnipFMC will deliver production enhancement, data and pre-plug-and-abandonment services to Equinor using the RLWI method. The primary goal is to optimize the performance of Equinor's assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, thereby improving production rates and extending the lifespan of the existing wells.

Significance of the Agreement

The abovementioned contract, with a value of $75-$250 million, is expected to contribute to TechnipFMC's inbound orders in the second quarter of 2023. This will further strengthen the company’s market position and reinforce its expertise in providing efficient and cost-effective RLWI services.

Advantages of RLWI

The advanced intervention technique offers numerous advantages in maintaining and enhancing subsea wells. It eliminates the need for a traditional drilling riser, reducing the operational complexity and cost associated with good interventions.

RLWI also enables efficient access to subsea wells, allowing for quick and effective maintenance, diagnostics and remediation activities.

Equinor can optimize the performance and recovery of its subsea assets using RLWI. This will maximize production levels and ensure the integrity of its wells.

The aforesaid collaboration between Equinor and TechnipFMC will contribute to a safer, more efficient and sustainable future for the offshore energy industry.

Unparalleled Expertise

Equinor’s selection of TechnipFMC as the preferred provider of RLWI services is a testament to the latter's unrivaled expertise in subsea engineering and operations.

FTI has consistently delivered innovative solutions to the industry's most complex challenges. This contract solidifies the company’s position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge technologies and services to the global energy sector.

Conclusion

TechnipFMC's recent collaboration with Equinor for the provision of RLWI services marks a significant achievement for both companies. With their extensive experience and continuous pursuit of technological advancements, FTI and Equinor are poised to drive further innovation in the energy industry and set new benchmarks for operational excellence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

FTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It provides subsea production, flexible pipelines, subsea umbilicals, risers, flowlines, vessels and subsea studio to optimize the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields.

Equinor, one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, has operations spread across 30 countries. It engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and abroad.

