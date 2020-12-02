TechnipFMC (FTI) Starts EPC Work On Egypt Hydrocracking Unit

TechnipFMC Plc FTI announced that it met the remaining conditions necessary to get started with the engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) work to set up the latest hydrocracking complex in Egypt.

The oilfield service provider signed this major contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company (“ANOPC”) in July to develop the hydrocracking unit for the Assiut refinery to address the needs for petroleum products in the Upper Egypt region. The EPC contract offers various process units, namely Vacuum Distillation Unit, Diesel Hydrocracking Unit, Delayed Coker Unit and Distillate Hydrotreating Unit along with a Hydrogen Production Facility Unit. The project, worth more than $1 billion, also includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

The hydrocracking complex will apply TechnipFMC’s steam-reforming proprietary technology and is likely to have a feed capacity of 2.8 million tons of Euro V diesel and other cleaner products per year by transforming them from inferior petroleum products from a local Assiut Oil Refining Company’s (“ASORC”) refinery.

The project, which is considered one of the major strategic initiatives, addresses the rising local demand for high-valued products. It will add to the oil service firm’s revenues as it comes at a time when the oil market collapse and the coronavirus-induced demand downfall have led to a massive decline in the company’s earnings and cash flows. Notably, the contract upholds the Egyptian government’s energy transition strategy to boost the economic growth in the rural sector and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as the government export bill.

Company Profile & Price Performance

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully-integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It operates through three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its shares have declined 2.5% against the industry’s 15.8% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TechnipFMCcurrently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM and Altus Midstream Company ALTM, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hess Midstream is expected to see earnings growth of 137% in 2021, whereas Altus Midstream is likely to see earnings growth of 364.5%.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrossAmerica’s2020 earnings has been raised by 18.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.