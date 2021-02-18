TechnipFMC (FTI) Splits Into Two Discrete Publicly-Traded Entities

TechnipFMC Plc FTI announced the closing of its spin-off transaction to split its activities into two independent publicly traded companies — TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.

Per the plan, the company has been separated into two distinct entities, TechnipFMC, a fully integrated technology and service provider, and Technip Energies, which will oversee the engineering and construction activities. Notably, the spinoff (Technip Energies) will trade under the symbol TE on the Euronext Paris Exchange.

In August 2019, the company announced plans to spin off its engineering and construction activities into a separate entity, and transform itself into a technology-focused equipment provider for the energy industry. However, the plan was delayed as a result of the coronavirus-induced oil price plunge and the global financial crisis.

The company recommenced the separation process in January, expecting that the two entities could greatly benefit from the diverse and increasing market opportunities. TechnipFMC believed that the dissociation will provide the two businesses with specific customer bases, and allow them to focus on management, resources and capital.

Technip Energies is now recognized as a leader in liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and ethylene. Moreover, it engages in core areas of development, which includes sustainable chemistry and carbon dioxide management. Importantly, about half of the outstanding shares of Technip Energies will be owned by TechnipFMC shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

Notably, the segregation would enable both companies to progress independently within their sectors and allow them to deliver significant shareholder value.

Company profile

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully-integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It operates through three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies.

