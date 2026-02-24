TechnipFMC (FTI) Price Target Increased by 17.16% to 59.36

The average one-year price target for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has been revised to $59.36 / share. This is an increase of 17.16% from the prior estimate of $50.67 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $74.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.60% from the latest reported closing price of $64.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,050 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 9.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.31%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 445,648K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,303K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,359K shares , representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 51.48% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 16,866K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,317K shares , representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 72.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,319K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,293K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,467K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,433K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 2.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,741K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,063K shares , representing a decrease of 128.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 14.18% over the last quarter.

