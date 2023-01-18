TechnipFMC (FTI) Gets EPCI Contract From Wintershall Dea

TechnipFMC FTI has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by the oil and gas company, Wintershall Dea, for its Dvalin North project. It is worth between $75 and $250 million. According to TechnipFMC, this new contract is built on the success of previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in the Dvalin field.

The agreement covers pipe design, engineering, manufacturing and installation for the Dvalin North field, which will be linked to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Following an iEPCI (integrated EPCI Thato tract) that will extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS, TechnipFMC’s Dvalin North is the second biggest contract that Wintershall Dea awarded to the oilfield service provider in 2022.

The Dvalin field is being built as a subsea tieback to the Heidrun platform using an undersea template on the ocean floor. Four wells are being drilled using the template. Flowlines and umbilicals will connect to Heidrun.

The gas will be transferred from Dvalin to Heidrun via a 14.9-kilometer pipeline. It will then be transported via a 7.5-kilometer pipeline to the Polarled trunk line, where it will be further processed and delivered to the market via Gassled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.