Technical Analysis for Beginners: Candles and Patterns for Stock Market Investing

I am a long-term investor. With that said, I have always taught the importance of technical analysis for investors. Fundamental analysis is most important, but technical analysis can be leveraged for better entry and exit points. When using dollar-cost averaging, technical analysis can provide probabilities for levels of support and buying opportunities.

I have been investing and trading for over 20 years, and I have found that technicals help provide me an excellent cost basis for my long-term investments. Of course, improved entry points and cost basis will greatly improve long-term performance, and with compounding, it can make a significant impact on net worth. I believe technical analysis is a key to outperformance and financial freedom, and it's sadly overlooked by many long-term investors. With that said, this information will be helpful to both traders and investors alike, so please keep reading.

In the below video, I will teach you the basics of candlesticks, candlestick patterns, and chart patterns. Topics include:

Japanese candlesticks

Single candlestick patterns

Double candlestick patterns

Triple candlestick patterns

Downside reversal candlestick patterns

Upside reversal candlestick patterns

Reversal chart patterns

Continuation chart patterns

Bilateral chart patterns

And much more

One of my largest holdings is the Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), and I use this ETF in several examples throughout the video. Please watch and subscribe.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Dec. 23, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 23, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Eric Cuka owns Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.