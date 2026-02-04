This Tech Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into $18,000 in 21 Years

Key Points

Alphabet has averaged a 25% annualized return since it went public.

The tech giant currently has a market cap of more than $4 trillion.

Since its August 2004 initial public offering, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock has increased in value by more than 133 times. Its compound annual growth rate has been over 25% during those 21 years, which is as impressive as it gets.

I don't foresee Alphabet maintaining that average over the next couple of decades, but even if we knock over 10% off its growth rate and assume that it averages 15% annual returns over the next 21 years, a single $1,000 investment made today could grow to be worth over $18,000 in that time.

Here's how much a one-time $1,000 investment would grow into, assuming it maintains a 15% compound annual growth rate.

Years Invested Investment Value 10 $4,045 15 $8,137 20 $16,366 21 $18,821 25 $32,918

Past results don't guarantee future performance, so I don't want to give the impression that this is a given for Alphabet. Averaging 15% annual returns for two-plus decades will be hard for any company, especially one that is already valued at over $4 trillion. But I believe that Alphabet has all the tools to be a long-term portfolio staple. If it keeps innovation at its core, it'll be in good shape.

