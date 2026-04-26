Tech Shares Tipped To Boost South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 290 points or 4.4 percent to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just above the 6,475-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on easing oil prices and support from technology shares. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Friday, nudged into the red by profit taking among the technology and automobile sectors.

For the day, the index eased 0.18 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 6,475.63 after trading between 6,403.74 and 6,516.54. Volume was 871 million shares worth 29.82 trillion won. There were 619 gainers and 236 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial perked 0.10 percent, while KB Financial fell 0.38 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.99 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.23 percent, Samsung SDI vaulted 1.75 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.85 percent, SK Hynix dipped 0.24 percent, Naver declined 1.61 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.76 percent, SK Innovation slipped 0.23 percent, POSCO Holdings climbed 1.10 percent, SK Telecom expanded 1.21 percent, Hyundai Mobis plummeted 4.52 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 3.57 percent, Kia Motors tanked 3.16 percent and LG Chem and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened lower and finished the same way, while the NASDAQ and S&P began in the green and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 79.59 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 49,230.71, while the NASDAQ surged 398.10 points or 1.63 percent to end at 24,836.60 and the S&P 500 gained 56.68 points or 0.80 percent to close at 7,165.08.

For the week, the Dow slipped 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.5 percent and the S&P added 0.6 percent.

The rebound by the broader markets came amid a spike by shares of Intel (INTC) after the chipmaker reported much better than expected first quarter earnings and forecast Q2 revenues above estimates.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to a pullback by the price of crude oil, which has soared over the past few sessions. President Donald Trump's announcement of a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has also weighed on crude oil prices.

Crude oil prices slumped on Friday as the prospects of a peace deal between U.S. and Iran gather steam, lowering Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down $1.68 or 1.75 percent at $94.17 per barrel.

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