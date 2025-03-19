Tech Mahindra Unveils AI-Powered Drug Safety Solution With NVIDIA

(RTTNews) - Tech Mahindra (TECHM) Wednesday announced that it has introduced an autonomous pharmacovigilance solution powered by NVIDIA AI software to enhance drug safety management.

This innovative system leverages artificial intelligence and automation to improve accuracy, speed, and efficiency in monitoring adverse drug reactions while addressing industry challenges like manual delays and data overload.

Built on Tech Mahindra's TENO framework and NVIDIA's advanced AI technology, the solution automates pharmacovigilance workflows, streamlining case intake, data transformation, quality control, and compliance management. It incorporates NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NeMo, NIM microservices, and AI Blueprints, to ensure seamless processing.

AI-driven agents autonomously classify, prioritize, and verify pharmacovigilance emails, reducing human error. The system accelerates turnaround times by 40 percent, improves data accuracy by 30 percent, and lowers operational costs by 25 percent, shifting pharmacovigilance from reactive monitoring to proactive risk management.

TECHM closed Wednesday's trading at INR 1,396.35, down INR 34.80 or 2.43 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.