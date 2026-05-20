Tech-Heavy & Anxious? Pick ETFs to Diversify Beyond the AI Bet

As investors become increasingly headline-driven, markets continue to react sharply to developments that challenge prevailing expectations, particularly surrounding the Middle East conflict and the resulting swings in oil prices. While these reactions have become somewhat less intense as the conflict drags on, investor sentiment remains highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines and broader macro uncertainty.

Volatility, as a result, has been one of the defining themes for markets in 2026. Yet despite persistent geopolitical tensions and the economic uncertainty surrounding them, investors have largely continued to look past near-term risks, with enthusiasm surrounding AI emerging as one of the primary catalysts behind the market’s rebound.

This backdrop has also reinforced the importance of diversification in building resilient portfolios. As markets increase their exposure to technology in an effort to capitalize on AI’s long-term growth story, concentration and downside risks have risen alongside it.

AI-Driven Momentum: A Double-Edged Sword for Markets

The sharp market sell-off witnessed in early 2026, fueled by AI-driven volatility, served as a reminder of how quickly concentrated trades can unravel when expectations begin to shift. More recently, the decline in South Korea’s market highlighted the risks associated with markets that are heavily driven by AI-related momentum and concentrated technology exposure, where sudden changes in sentiment can trigger outsized swings in broader market performance.

The KOSPI, South Korea’s benchmark index, has declined 9.34% over the past five trading sessions and fell 0.86% on Wednesday, marking its second straight day of losses. According to Korea Times, one of the reasons for the downturn was largely led by sustained selling in semiconductor shares, as foreign investors aggressively trimmed exposure to major AI-linked technology names, highlighting the vulnerability of markets heavily dependent on the AI trade.

Why Does Diversification Matter?

Even now, sentiment can shift rapidly, leaving portfolios heavily concentrated in a handful of AI-linked names vulnerable to bouts of volatility triggered by earnings disappointments, valuation pressures, regulatory scrutiny or broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

In many cases, investors may not fully realize how concentrated their holdings have become, especially as a few large technology companies increasingly dominate broader market indexes. The S&P 500, for instance, is heavily tilted toward the information technology sector, with tech accounting for roughly 35% of the index.

More importantly, a significant share of that exposure is concentrated in just a handful of technology heavyweights, making concentration risks increasingly difficult to ignore. As a result, investors allocating capital to funds that track the S&P 500 may also be taking on greater concentration and systemic risks than they initially realize.

Diversification Does Not Mean Walking Away From AI

The real question is not whether AI is a bubble, but whether portfolios are diversified enough to endure the volatile swings in sentiment that come with increasingly headline-driven markets. In such an environment, increasing diversification becomes less about abandoning the AI trade or missing out on its long-term growth potential and more about protecting portfolios from concentration risks and headline-driven volatility.

Diversifying beyond the AI trade does not mean giving up on growth opportunities or reducing exposure to technology altogether. Rather, it can help investors build more resilient portfolios by balancing exposure across sectors, themes and market drivers. In the long run, a more diversified approach can help create a healthier balance between risks and rewards, especially in markets where diversification is increasingly becoming less optional and more a form of self- preservation.

ETFs to Help Investors Diversify Beyond Tech

Diversification has been one of the most effective strategies for building resilient portfolios. In many ways, diversification is no longer optional; it is becoming a form of self-preservation in markets increasingly driven by concentrated leadership and rapidly shifting sentiment.

Reducing concentration risks through ETFs not only enhances portfolio balance but also offers added benefits such as tax efficiency and a simpler, more disciplined approach to investing. Investors looking to diversify without the complexity of holding multiple funds can consider increasing exposure to the following ETFs.

While increasing exposure to these ETFs, investors should stay committed to a long-term plan, adopting a passive investment approach and avoid being swayed by short-term market swings. will help long-term investors lower their portfolio risks, while retaining growth potential.

Below, we highlight a few areas in which investors can increase their exposure. These sectors provide dual benefits, protecting portfolios during market downturns and offering gains when the market rises.

Equal-Weighted ETFs

These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risks. This makes them a relevant choice for investors seeking diversified exposure across sectors.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has gained 5.05% year to date and 4.86% in the current quarter so far.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP, ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL are some good options.

Value ETFs

Characterized by solid fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, book value and cash flow, these stocks trade below their intrinsic value, representing undervaluation. The S&P 500 Value Index has gained 5.51% year to date and 5.98% in the current quarter so far.

Vanguard Value ETF VTV, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE could be appealing options.

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Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD): ETF Research Reports

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.