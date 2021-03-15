Vector Acquisition III, the third blank check company formed by Vector Capital targeting the tech industry, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million shares at $10. The company is not offering units with warrants attached. At the proposed deal size, Vector Acquisition III would command a market value of $320 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alex Slusky, founder of of Vector Capital and former leader of the technology equity practice at Ziff Brothers Investments, and President David Fishman, a Partner and Head of the Investment Team at Vector Capital. Vector Acquisition III plans to leverage its management team's experience to target the technology and technology-enabled services sectors.



Management's previous SPACs include Vector Acquisition II (VAQC), which went public earlier this month, and Vector Acquisition (VACQ), which went public in September 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with launch and space system developer Rocket Lab.



Vector Acquisition III was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq. It has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: VCCC.RC). The company has not selected an underwriter yet.

The article Tech-focused private equity firm's third SPAC Vector Acquisition III files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.