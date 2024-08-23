Tech Earnings Preview: Nvidia, Salesforce, and HP in Focus

Nvidia (NVDA) is poised for another stellar earnings report, with analysts expecting the chipmaker to more than double its sales and earnings per share for a fifth consecutive quarter. The company is a prime beneficiary of the ongoing surge in spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which is also anticipated to benefit other tech giants like HP (HP) and Dell Technologies (DELL) This robust performance is likely to reinforce Nvidia's position as a leader in the AI-driven tech landscape, with investors closely watching for any updates on its upcoming Blackwell chip lineup.





The week ahead will also feature earnings reports from several major Canadian banks, showcasing a wide range of financial outcomes. Royal Bank of Canada is expected to report solid growth in both interest and non-interest income, while higher provisions for loan losses are likely to weigh on the earnings of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia. The financial sector's performance will be scrutinized for signs of resilience amid economic uncertainties and fluctuating market conditions.





In addition to Nvidia, other key players in the tech sector like Salesforce ( CRM ) and HP Inc. are set to report their earnings. Salesforce is predicted to experience a slowdown in sales growth due to reduced corporate spending on cloud services, while HP is expected to post its first quarterly revenue expansion in two years, driven by improved corporate PC demand. These earnings reports will provide valuable insights into the broader tech industry's trajectory and the impact of AI investments on company performance.As the earnings season unfolds, investors will be focused on how companies across different sectors are navigating the current economic landscape. Nvidia's success in capitalizing on AI trends, the resilience of Canadian banks, and the performance of tech companies like Salesforce and HP will be key indicators of market sentiment and the potential for future growth.

