Tech Bootcamps With Job Guarantees: What To Know

Launching a new tech career can be overwhelming. With so many educational options available, it can be challenging to know which one is best for you. Tech bootcamps can help you learn the skills you need to begin a new career, and some even offer job guarantees to help compensate for high tuition prices.

What Is a Tech Bootcamp?

Tech bootcamps are skills-based programs that offer intensive, comprehensive technical training to equip you to work in tech jobs. Bootcamps teach skills in web development, UX/UI design, data analytics and coding, including common programming languages. These programs can help you build the skills you need to start a career in the tech industry, regardless of whether you have a college degree.

How Does a Tech Bootcamp Job Guarantee Work?

Some tech bootcamps guarantee that upon graduation, you will find employment related to your field of study. Not all bootcamps guarantee employment, but those that do take extra steps to help you find a suitable job to begin your new career.

Benefits of a Job Guarantee Bootcamp

A job guarantee bootcamp may be the best option for you for several reasons. Potential benefits include:

Less stress. You can have added assurance that you will find a job in your new field.

Smart spending. You won't waste money on training that won't help you grow in your career.

Help finding a job. You may have additional support from career counselors, depending on which bootcamp you choose. These counselors can help you find the right job.

Things to Consider When Enrolling in Tech Bootcamps with Job Guarantees

Tech bootcamps with job guarantees are excellent options for many career-changers, but some have limitations. It’s important to do your research and pick a bootcamp that fits your preferences and needs.

As you prepare to enroll in a tech bootcamp with a job guarantee, make sure you understand the requirements of the bootcamp’s job guarantee program. Below are a few question to consider so you can make the best decision for you:

Does the bootcamp require you to apply to a specific number of jobs per month to meet the terms of their guarantee?

Will the bootcamp provide you with a career counselor to help you in your job search?

Do you need to meet a minimum income limit to satisfy the bootcamp’s guarantee? If so, what happens if you find a job that doesn’t meet the minimum income limit?

What happens if you don’t find a suitable job?

What are the terms of paying off your bootcamp fees?

Will you be allowed to turn down jobs that you feel are unsuitable?

Will you be required to relocate to a different city to accept a job?

Online Bootcamps With Job Guarantees

The right bootcamp for you depends on the type of skills you want to learn, your career plans and your financial situation. Below we list a few examples of tech bootcamps with job guarantees. These can give you an idea of what to expect when searching for a tech bootcamp.

Courses Offered: Data analytics, data science, digital marketing, software engineering, technical project management, UX/UI design

Type of Job Guarantee: Tuition refund

Thinkful offers a tuition refund if you can’t find a qualifying position within six months of completing the program. A qualifying position is one that is at least 30 hours per week, requires the skills that you have learned in the bootcamp program and pays a minimum of $3,333.33 per month.

Eligibility Requirements:

You must take advantage of the bootcamp’s 20 hours of career services support. If you choose not to use this service, you will not be eligible for a tuition refund.

You must complete all of the course requirements within the required time frame.

You must be at least 21 years old when you complete the bootcamp.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have a green card that authorizes you to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

You must have proficient written and spoken English language skills.

You must pass background checks required by potential employers.

You must live within a one-hour commute of an approved city.

You must request and receive approval if you move to a different approved city, and you must relocate within 30 days of enrollment.

You must complete career surveys on time, according to state reporting requirements.

If you enroll in the data science program, you must have a BA/BS STEM degree and two years of working in a technical role related to your field. A traditional bachelor’s degree does meet this requirement.

Courses Offered: Cybersecurity, data analytics, data engineering, data science, machine learning engineering, software engineering, UX/UI design

Type of Job Guarantee: Tuition refund

Springboard offers a tuition refund if you don’t find a job that’s related to your training within six months after completing their bootcamp program.

Eligibility Requirements:

You must have proficient written and spoken English language skills.

You must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. or Canada, if applicable.

You must pass any background checks required by potential employers.

You must have a bachelor’s degree for most programs. This requirement does not include software engineering, cybersecurity or tech sales, as long as you have relevant experience in your field of study.

You must successfully complete all program requirements within the allowed time frame.

You must participate in Springboard’s personalized career coaching program.

You must actively build your professional network online or in person.

You must apply to a minimum number of qualifying jobs per week.

You must provide weekly summaries of your job search activities.

Courses Offered: Data analytics, digital marketing, UX/UI design, web development

Type of Job Guarantee: Tuition refund

CareerFoundry offers tuition reimbursement if you do not find a qualifying position within six months of completing their bootcamp program. A qualifying position is one that is more than 15 hours per week or 60 hours per month.

Eligibility Requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED diploma.

You must live in or be willing to relocate to a metropolitan area that is on CareerFoundry’s approved list of cities within specific countries.

You must be willing to work in either a remote or an on-site position.

You must successfully complete all program requirements, including paying your tuition and completing their job prep course.

You must agree to work with CareerFoundry’s career specialists and follow their advice in your job search process.

You must apply to a specific number of jobs per week.

You must not turn down offers for qualifying jobs.

You must have proficient written and spoken English language skills or proficiency in the language where you intend to work.

You must be able to pass background checks required by potential employers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Bootcamps

Do tech bootcamps guarantee you a job?

Some tech bootcamps do guarantee that you will find a relevant job within a specified time frame after completing the program. Not all tech bootcamps offer this option. If you find a tech bootcamp that you are interested in, you should do your research to find out whether it has a job guarantee.

Do employers care about bootcamps?

Yes. Many employers—including Apple, Google, IBM and Bank of America—recruit bootcamp graduates instead of limiting hiring to candidates with traditional degrees. Students who complete bootcamps come out of their training with the skills they need to secure entry-level tech positions.

Can you get financial aid for online bootcamps?

Depending on your choice of bootcamp and your specific situation, you may be eligible for financial assistance. If you are a veteran, you may be able to use your veteran’s benefits to cover your bootcamp’s tuition costs. Some bootcamps also offer income share agreements and scholarships. You may also check to see if your employer will provide tuition reimbursement for a tech bootcamp.

