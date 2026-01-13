Tech Boost Lifts Asian Benchmarks

(RTTNews) - Major stock markets in Asia extended gains on Tuesday as a strong rally in tech shares fueled by optimism over Artificial Intelligence continued to bolster sentiment. However, benchmarks in China as well as the NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange closed in the red.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent from the previous close of 4,165.29 to finish trading at 4,138.76. Stocks lacked direction amidst profit booking and the day's trading ranged between 4,126.23 and 4,179.70. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 14,169.40, losing 1.4 percent from the previous close of 14,366.91.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index surged 3.1 percent to close trading at 53,567.00 amidst a strong tech-led rally. Reports of likely snap elections to further boost the government's parliamentary majority added to the positive sentiment. The day's trading range was between 53,472.50 and 53,997. Meanwhile, amidst political uncertainty, Japan's 10-year government bond yields touched a 27- year high.

Pacific Metals led gains with a surge of more than 10 percent. Lasertec Corp., Advantest Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Tokyo Electron all rallied more than 8 percent in the day's trading.

Nitori Holdings Co. led losses with a decline of 4.7 percent. Seven & I Holdings lost 3.2 percent. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Nintendo and Yaskawa Electric all declined more than 2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange advanced 0.9 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 26,848.47. The day's trading range was between a high of 27,143.66 and a low of 26,729.54. Sentiment was boosted by optimism over earnings as well as prospects of regional growth.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index jumped 1.5 percent from the previous close of 4,624.79 to close trading at 4,692.64. The day's trading range was between 4,641.58 and 4,693.07.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index closed trading at 8,808.50, gaining 0.6 percent from the previous close of 8,759.40. The day's trading ranged between 8,759.40 and 8,855.70.

Imdex and Austal both surged more than 6.7 percent. Iluka Resources added 6.2 percent. Ora Banda Mining as well as Greatland Resources followed with gains of more than 5 percent.

Gog Partners led losses with a decline of 8.6 percent. Zip Co. as well as Catapult Sports lost more than 7 percent. Viva Energy Group declined 5.8 percent whereas Ampol lost 4.8 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to close trading at 13,656.05. The day's trading ranged between 13,627.29 and 13,705.99.

Synlait Milk topped gains with a surge of 3.2 percent. Port Tauranga as well as Heartland Group followed with gains of more than 2.5 percent. Sky Network Television as well as ANZ Holdings rallied more than 1 percent.

Sanford led losses with a decline of 3.7 percent, followed by Vector that shed 3.4 percent. EBOS, Auckland Airport and Vista all recorded losses of more than 2 percent in the day's trading.

Wall Street closed on a mildly positive note on Monday amidst expectations of a mild CPI report and optimism over the onset of earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent to finish trading at 49,590.20. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent to close trading at 23,733.90.

