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Tecan Appoints Camila Japur As CFO

March 30, 2026 — 01:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tecan Group AG (TCHBF, TCGGY, TECN.SW), a Swiss company providing laboratory instruments and solutions, on Monday announced the appointment of Camila Japur as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1.

Japur currently serves as Group CFO at u-blox Holding AG (UBXN.SW, UBLXF).

Prior to joining u-blox, Japur spent 24 years at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), including seven years as CFO for the Enterprise Segment.

Chief Executive Officer Monica Manotas said Japur's experience in global finance operations and transformation leadership will support the company's efforts to drive growth and improve profitability.

In November 2025, CFO Tania Micki announced her decision to step down to pursue an external opportunity and is expected to remain in the role until the end of May 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. CFO Camila Japur is taking over from Tania Micki.

On Friday, Tecan closed trading 0.86% lesser at CHF 127 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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