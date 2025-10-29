TeamViewer SE (BIT:1TMV) Price Target Decreased by 25.22% to 11.97

The average one-year price target for TeamViewer SE (BIT:1TMV) has been revised to €11.97 / share. This is a decrease of 25.22% from the prior estimate of €16.01 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €7.10 to a high of €17.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.25% from the latest reported closing price of €6.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeamViewer SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TMV is 0.17%, an increase of 28.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.74% to 19,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,665K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 24.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TMV by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,878K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHAK - iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF holds 1,681K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TMV by 29.48% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 1,271K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TMV by 23.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,162K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TMV by 23.44% over the last quarter.

