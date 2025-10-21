TeamViewer Q3 Net Income Down; Updates FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer reported that its net income under IFRS was 28.7 million euros in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 27 percent year-over-year decline compared to standalone net income of 39.5 million euros in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a negative foreign exchange translation effect related to an intercompany loan, in accordance with IFRS accounting standards.

On a pro forma basis, adjusted net income rose to 52.7 million euros in the third quarter of 2025, marking a 13 percent increase from 46.5 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Pro forma adjusted basic earnings per share reached 0.34 euros, up from 0.29 euros in the third quarter of 2024.

TeamViewer reported pro forma revenue of 192.0 million euros in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 4% year-over-year increase at constant currency. At constant currency basis, annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was 756.8 million euros, up 4% compared to the prior year. It reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%, reflecting continued operational efficiency and business resilience.

In the third quarter of 2025, TeamViewer standalone Revenue grew by 5 % year-over-year to 176.6 million euros.

Following a comprehensive review of the remaining deal pipeline for the fourth quarter of 2025, the company has updated its full-year 2025 pro forma guidance. Under the guided foreign exchange rates, total ARR is now expected to be in the range of 780 million euros to 800 million euros, revised down from the previous range of 815 million euros to 840 million euros.

Despite the ARR shortfall, full-year revenue is still projected to fall within the original guidance range of 778 million euros to 797 million euros, though likely at the lower end. The company has also raised its guidance for the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 44%, up from the earlier estimate of around 43%, driven by disciplined cost management.

The company remains strongly committed to accelerating ARR growth in 2026 and beyond. However, the revised ARR expectations for 2025 are expected to impact revenue growth in 2026. In a preliminary view, revenue for 2026 is anticipated to grow between 2% and 6% year-over-year, reaching a range of 790 million euros to 825 million euros, down from the previous forecast of 850 million euros to 870 million euros.

All projections are based on the company's communicated guided foreign exchange rates.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.