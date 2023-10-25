News & Insights

TeamViewer Extends CEO's Contract Through 2028

October 25, 2023 — 10:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a German remote access and control computer software, said that its Supervisory Board extended the appointment of Oliver Steil as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board for another five years.

Oliver Steil has been in his role as CEO since January 2018. The early extension of his contract, was scheduled to expire in October 2024.

Oliver Steil's third term as TeamViewer's CEO begins with immediate effect and runs until October 2028.

