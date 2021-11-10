Markets

TeamViewer Confirms 2021 & Mid-term Guidance; To Present Post-pandemic Roadmap

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said the company is confident that it will deliver on full year 2021 outlook as well as its mid-term guidance of high teens percentage billings growth on a year-over-year basis, mid-teens percentage revenue (IFRS) growth on a year-over-year basis and a recovery of adjusted EBITDA margin.

At the first Capital Markets Day, TeamViewer will present an action plan in response to a lower-than-expected billings growth in the second and third quarter. The company plans a new setup for APAC with a new proven leader who will focus on core markets and products.

TeamViewer will rearrange the responsibilities of the Senior Leadership Team. The company has decided to shift the responsibilities of the CMO to the new role to drive marketing strategy of building a global tech brand through leveraging the global sports partnerships. As a result, Lisa Agona will be resigning as Chief Marketing Officer and leave the company.

