Team (TISI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Team Inc (Symbol: TISI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.12, changing hands as high as $16.14 per share. Team Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TISI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TISI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.34 per share, with $24.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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