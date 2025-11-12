Team Inc. Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Team Inc. (TISI) revealed Loss for its third quarter of -$12.06 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$12.06 million, or -$2.68 per share. This compares with -$11.13 million, or -$2.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Team Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.67 million or -$1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $224.98 million from $210.76 million last year.

Team Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

