Team, Inc. Completes Successful Refinancing to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Lower Cost of Capital

Team, Inc. announces successful refinancing, improving capital structure and lowering costs with new loan facilities.

Team, Inc. has announced the successful completion of a refinancing transaction that enhances its financial positioning by lowering its cost of capital. The transaction involves a $175 million First Lien Term Loan Facility from HPS Investment Partners, which matures in March 2030, and features a $50 million Delayed Draw Term Loan. This refinancing reduces the company’s blended interest rate by over 100 basis points and facilitates the repayment of various existing loans. Additionally, all outstanding debt under a senior secured term loan has been consolidated into a new $97.4 million Second Lien Term Loan, which matures in June 2030. Team, Inc.'s CEO, Keith D. Tucker, emphasized the importance of recent operational improvements in achieving this refinancing, which extends loan maturities and enhances financial flexibility for the company’s growth initiatives.

Potential Positives

Successfully closed a refinancing transaction that lowers the Company’s cost of capital and extends the maturity of its loans to March 2030.

Achieved over a 100 basis point improvement in the Company’s blended interest rate through the new First Lien Term Loan Facility.

Enhanced financial flexibility which positions the Company to execute ongoing initiatives for topline growth and improved cash flow.

Continued support from existing lenders while establishing new relationships with HPS Investment Partners, indicating confidence in the Company's financial strategy.

Potential Negatives

The refinancing involves a significant amount of debt, including a $175 million term loan and additional loans with various conditions, which may raise concerns about the company's overall leverage and financial stability.

The necessity for a refinancing transaction can indicate potential previous financial distress or challenges in cash flow management that the company faced.

The reliance on multiple different lenders and restructuring of existing loans may signal a complicated financial situation, potentially leading to investor uncertainty.

FAQ

What is Team, Inc.'s latest financial transaction?

Team, Inc. announced a refinancing transaction that reduces its cost of capital and extends loan maturities to 2030.

Who provided the financing for the refinancing transaction?

The refinancing transaction was led by HPS Investment Partners, LLC, and included participation from Corre Partners Management, LLC and Eclipse Business Capital.

How much capital was involved in the First Lien Term Loan Facility?

The First Lien Term Loan Facility consists of a funded $175 million Term Loan and a $50 million Delayed Draw Term Loan.

What benefits does this refinancing provide for Team, Inc.?

This refinancing improves financial flexibility, lowers the company's cost of capital, and enhances operating performance and cash flow generation.

What services does Team, Inc. provide?

Team, Inc. is a provider of specialty industrial services, including mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services across more than 20 countries.

$TISI Insider Trading Activity

$TISI insiders have traded $TISI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY R HORTON purchased 1,082 shares for an estimated $16,489

$TISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TISI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI)



(“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced that it has successfully closed on a refinancing transaction (the “Transaction”) that lowers the Company’s cost of capital and terms out its capital structure.





The Transaction consists of a First Lien Term Loan Facility (the “First Lien Facility”) provided by HPS Investment Partners, LLC (“HPS”) that matures in March 2030 and is comprised of a funded $175.0 million Term Loan and a $50.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan available to the Company subject to satisfying certain conditions. The First Lien Facility bears interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus an interest rate spread of between 6.0% and 7.0%, delivering more than a 100 basis point improvement in the Company’s blended interest rate, and was used to repay:







the Company’s $35 million delayed draw term loan and $22.3 million equipment and real estate loans under its ABL credit agreement



the Company’s $46.3 million senior secured incremental term loan provided by Corre Partners Management, LLC (“Corre”)



$54.1 million of the Company’s existing senior secured term loan provided by Corre











In conjunction with the Transaction, the Company also rolled over all remaining outstanding debt under the existing senior secured term loan into a new $97.4 million Second Lien Term Loan provided by Corre and maturing in June 2030. As part of the Transaction, the Company’s existing ABL credit facility provided by Eclipse Business Capital (“Eclipse”) will continue and was amended to permit the consummation of the Transaction.





“The tangible improvements in TEAM’s operating performance and cash flow generation over the past two years were key to completing this refinancing, which lowers our cost of capital and significantly improves our financial flexibility by extending our term loan maturities to 2030,” said Keith D. Tucker, TEAM’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are now better positioned to execute on our ongoing initiatives to drive topline growth, lower our cost structure and improve our cash flow, creating long-term value for our shareholders. We want to thank both Corre and Eclipse for their continued support and confidence in TEAM and we look forward to working with our new lending partners at HPS.”





Configure Partners and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised TEAM in connection with the Transaction.







About Team, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customers most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.











Forward Looking Statements













Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions, and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties. They include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s financial prospects, the implementation of cost saving measures and the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others, the duration and magnitude of accidents, extreme weather, natural disasters, and pandemics and related global economic effects and inflationary pressures; the Company’s liquidity and ability to obtain additional financing; the Company’s ability to execute on its cost management actions; the impact of new or changes to existing governmental laws and regulations and their application, including tariffs; the outcome of tax examinations, changes in tax laws, and other tax matters; foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; the Company’s ability to successfully divest assets on terms that are favorable to the Company; the Company’s ability to repay, refinance or restructure its debt and the debt of certain of its subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; the Company’s continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange; and such known factors as are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including statements regarding the Company’s financial prospects and the implementation of cost saving measures, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.









Contact:







Nelson M. Haight





Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





(281) 388-5521



