TEAM, CRCL, DDOG Reflect Trending Stocks: Here's Why

Several stocks have seen increased interest as of late, including Circle Internet Group CRCL, Datadog DDOG, and Atlassian TEAM. Given the recent spike in interest, let’s take a closer look at how each presently stacks up and what’s been driving the attention behind each.

Circle Shares Cool Off After Doubling

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. It’s the issuer of USDC, the world’s second-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin, widely used across exchanges, DeFi platforms, and institutional trading venues.

The stock is gaining attention following the release of its quarterly results, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by 40% but modestly falling short of sales expectations. Importantly, USDC in circulation grew 28% YoY, while on-chain transaction volume rose 263% from the year-ago period.

It’s worth noting that USDC in circulation drives the interest revenue Circle earns, while transaction volume proves the coin’s actual usage and market share. The stock faced some pressure following the release, but keep in mind that shares are still up more than 100% just over the last three months, with investors likely cashing in some gains.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares remain well below the all-time highs made shortly after its 2024 IPO, but the comeback across 2026 does bode well, and it’s reasonable to expect the stock to remain highly volatile given its early-stage nature.

Datadog Growth Accelerates

Datadog, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Like CRCL above, the stock is seeing a huge wave of attention following its latest set of quarterly results, which sent shares soaring post-earnings.

Accelerating sales growth was delivered in the release, with $1.0 billion in revenue climbing 32% year-over-year. The sales acceleration is illustrated below in the chart that shows Datadog’s YoY revenue growth rates on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its customer base is also growing nicely, as DDOG ended the period with roughly 4.6k customers with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $100k or more, up 21% from the year-ago mark of roughly 3.8k. Favorable revisions for its current and next fiscal year came in following the print, a positive sign concerning the continuation of its recent share momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian Sees Strong Cloud Results

Atlassian is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, with shares facing big pressure over the last year as fears of AI disruption took hold. But recent quarterly results have shares acting bullishly again, gaining nearly 40% just over the last month and helping push the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning the above-mentioned results, revenue soared 32% YoY to $1.8 billion, reflecting a big acceleration relative to recent periods. Importantly, Cloud results were strong, with Atlassian ending the period with nearly 56k customers with more than $10k in Cloud ARR, showing 10% YoY growth from the year-ago period. So far, the results have eased some concerns about potential disruption, and the company’s guidance for its current fiscal year is also positive, as reflected by positive earnings estimate revisions.

Bottom Line

Several stocks – Circle Internet Group CRCL, Datadog DDOG, and Atlassian TEAM – continue to draw significant investor attention, with recent quarterly results prompting many to tune in.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.