Teads Holding (TEAD) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 2.38

The average one-year price target for Teads Holding (NasdaqGS:TEAD) has been revised to $2.38 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 231.38% from the latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teads Holding. This is an decrease of 138 owner(s) or 61.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAD is 0.04%, an increase of 30.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.83% to 19,034K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Base holds 5,752K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 869K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 856K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 79.11% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 819K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 55.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 535K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 75.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 63.61% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.