Teads Holding (TEAD) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Teads Holding (NasdaqGS:TEAD) has been revised to $2.04 / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of $1.82 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.70% from the latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teads Holding. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 21.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAD is 0.06%, an increase of 44.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 25,447K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Base holds 5,752K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,352K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 11.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,346K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 1,337K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 35.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 960K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 901K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 68.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.