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Teachers' Union Advocates For Boycott Of Target For Back-to-School Purchases

March 27, 2026 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The American Federation of Teachers has urged its 1.8 million members to refrain from shopping at Target for back-to-school items, thereby intensifying pressure on the retailer during a critical sales period.

The union has stated that the boycott is in response to what it perceives as Target's insufficient action regarding federal immigration enforcement measures in Minneapolis, where two U.S. citizens lost their lives during a winter operation.

AFT President Randi Weingarten indicated that the union intends to promote similar resolutions within other prominent organizations, including the AFL-CIO.

Target has asserted its dedication to community investment, emphasizing its long-standing philanthropic efforts and educator discount programs; however, it has not directly addressed the boycott initiative.

This action places additional pressure on Target as CEO Michael Fiddelke seeks to restore growth through store renovations, price reductions, and the expansion of merchandise offerings following three consecutive years of declining annual sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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