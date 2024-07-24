TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.69% and increased 8% year over year.



The year-over-year upside was driven by strong margin expansion.



Net sales in the reported quarter were $3.97 billion, missing the consensus mark by 0.51%. The figure dropped 1% on a reported basis but moved up 2% organically on a year-over-year basis.



Orders were $4.1 billion in the reported quarter, up 4% year over year and 3% sequentially, driven by strong momentum in artificial intelligence programs.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TE Connectivity Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TE Connectivity Ltd. Quote

Top-Line Details

The Transportation solutions segment generated revenues of $2.33 billion, which contributed 58.6% to net sales. The figure fell 4.2% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.94%.



The company witnessed a 1% decline in automotive sales. Organically, auto sales increased 4%.



Sensor sales were down 15% year over year. Commercial transportation sales fell 10% year over year.



TEL’s initiatives to exit lower-margin and lower-growth products negatively impacted sensor sales, along with weakness in industrial markets.



Industrial solutions segment generated revenues of $1.13 billion, contributing 28.5% to net sales and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.24%. The figure dropped 0.7% year over year.



Industrial equipment sales declined 17% year over year, while Aerospace, defense and marine increased 18%. Energy sales declined 2% year over year, while Medical increased 7%.



The Communications solutions segment generated revenues of $516 million, contributing 13% to net sales. The figure increased 21.7% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 11.85%.



Data and device sales increased 31%. Appliance sales were up 9% year over year.

Operating Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2024, GAAP gross margin expanded 230 basis points (bps) year over year to 34.8%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps year over year to 10.8%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 30 bps to 4.7%.



GAAP operating margin expanded 320 bps year over year to 19%. Adjusted operating margin expanded 200 bps year over year to 19.3% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 28, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.46 billion, down from $1.18 billion as of Mar 29, 2024.



Long-term debt was $2.95 billion as of Jun 28, 2024, compared with $2.96 billion as of Mar 29, 2024.



TE Connectivity generated $1 billion in cash from operations in the reported quarter, up from $710 million in the previous quarter.



TEL generated a free cash flow of $867 million in the reported quarter, up from $543 million reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, TE Connectivity expects net sales of $4 billion with year-over-year organic growth, driven by the Transportation and Communications segments.



Adjusted earnings are projected at $1.94 per share, indicating growth of 9% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, TE Connectivity has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The stock has gained 7.8% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 23.8% year to date.



Arista Networks ANET, Apple AAPL and Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Arista Network sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Apple and Cognizant Technology Solutions carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks’ shares have gained 45.4% year to date. ANET is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.



Apple shares have gained 16.3% year to date. AAPL is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.



Cognizant Technology Solutions’ shares have dropped 0.5% year to date. CTSH is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.