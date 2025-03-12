Is TE Connectivity Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $44.2 billion, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions globally. Founded in 1941, the Ballybrit, Ireland-based company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap stocks”, and TE Connectivity fits this criterion perfectly. As a key player in the electronic components industry, TEL manufactures and designs products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside millions of products used by consumers and industries.

However, the electronic components company pulled back 9.6% from its 52-week high of $159.98 touched on Jul. 24, 2024. On the bright side, shares of TEL have dropped 3.5% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 13% over the same time frame.

Over the past six months, shares of TEL and NASX both have surged marginally. Also, TEL has risen 2.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 8.8% return.

TEL has recently dipped below its 200-day moving average and its 50-day moving average since early-March, indicating a bearish trend.

On Jan. 22, TEL shares surged 4.6% following its Q1 earnings release. The company reported impressive results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter, with its net sales coming in at $3.8 billion. Moreover, its EPS came in at $1.95, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 3.2%.

TEL’s rival, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), has significantly outpaced the company’s growth over the past year, surging 28.8% over the past six months and 39.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $172.21 represents an upside of 19.1% from the current market prices.

