TE Connectivity Guides Q2 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

January 21, 2026 — 06:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings from continuing operations of about $2.26 per share and adjusted earnings of about $2.65 per share on net sales of about $4.7 billion, with organic sales growth of 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $2.62 per share on revenues of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

