TE Connectivity Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $36.8 billion, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) is a global industrial technology company that manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions. Based in Ballybrit, Ireland, the company operates through Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions segments. The electronic components company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, reflecting a growth of 5.4% from $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the company has met or surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast TEL to report adjusted EPS of $8.05, up 6.5% from $7.56 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to grow nearly 10.7% year-over-year to $8.91 in fiscal 2026.

TEL's stock prices have plunged 15.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% decline and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 12.8% drop over the same time frame.

Shares of TEL rose 4.6% following the release of its mixed Q1 2025 results on Jan. 22. While the company outperformed earnings expectations with an adjusted EPS of $1.95 versus the consensus estimate of $1.89, its net sales of $3.8 billion disappointed and fell short of Street expectations. For Q2 2025, the company gave revenue guidance of $3.95 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $1.96, reflecting a 5% increase compared to the year-ago quarter's profits.

Analysts' consensus view on TEL is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," and six recommend a "Hold" rating. Its mean price target of $170.43 represents a 39.3% premium to the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.