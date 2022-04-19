TDS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.87, changing hands as low as $17.88 per share. Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.69 per share, with $26.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.