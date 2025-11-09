TDK (TTDKF) Price Target Increased by 25.23% to 16.61

The average one-year price target for TDK (OTCPK:TTDKF) has been revised to $16.61 / share. This is an increase of 25.23% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.24 to a high of $21.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 68.70% from the latest reported closing price of $53.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDK. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTDKF is 0.22%, an increase of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 247,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,510K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,667K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 9.48% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 20,567K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,076K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,506K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 1.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,683K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,483K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTDKF by 9.62% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,376K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

