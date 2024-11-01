News & Insights

Stocks

TDK Corporation Boosts Financial Projections for 2025

November 01, 2024 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TDK Corporation (JP:6762) has released an update.

TDK Corporation has revised its financial projections for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting stronger than expected performance in the ICT market. The company reported an increase in net income and announced a higher interim dividend, thanks to robust sales of rechargeable batteries and HDD Heads. These revisions indicate a promising outlook for TDK amidst recovering market conditions.

For further insights into JP:6762 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.