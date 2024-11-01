TDK Corporation Boosts Financial Projections for 2025

TDK Corporation (JP:6762) has released an update.

TDK Corporation has revised its financial projections for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting stronger than expected performance in the ICT market. The company reported an increase in net income and announced a higher interim dividend, thanks to robust sales of rechargeable batteries and HDD Heads. These revisions indicate a promising outlook for TDK amidst recovering market conditions.

