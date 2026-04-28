TDK Corp. FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (6762.T) reported that its fiscal year net profit attributable to owners of parent was 195.7 billion yen, an increase of 17.0% from prior year. Earnings per share was 102.97 yen compared to 87.98 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 2.5 trillion yen, up 13.6%.

For the fiscal year ending March 2027, the company projects: net profit attributable to owners of parent of 225.0 billion yen; basic earnings per share 118.54 yen; and net sales of 2.58 trillion yen.

Shares of TDK Corp. are trading at 2,677 yen, down 1.51%.

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