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TDK Corp. FY Profit Rises

April 28, 2026 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (6762.T) reported that its fiscal year net profit attributable to owners of parent was 195.7 billion yen, an increase of 17.0% from prior year. Earnings per share was 102.97 yen compared to 87.98 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 2.5 trillion yen, up 13.6%.

For the fiscal year ending March 2027, the company projects: net profit attributable to owners of parent of 225.0 billion yen; basic earnings per share 118.54 yen; and net sales of 2.58 trillion yen.

Shares of TDK Corp. are trading at 2,677 yen, down 1.51%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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