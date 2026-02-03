TDG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1387.96, changing hands as low as $1270.00 per share. TransDigm Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDG's low point in its 52 week range is $1183.60 per share, with $1623.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1285.52. The TDG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

