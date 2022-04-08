TD SYNNEX (SNX) Unveils Click-to-Run Virtual Desktop Solution

TD SYNNEX SNX recently introduced a managed virtual desktop as a service solution Click-to-Run, leveraging Microsoft’s MSFT Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). The new solution, built for remote businesses, ensures a simple, secure and productive personal computing experience with flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency.



The Click-to-Run solution comes with a standalone feature, which requires a quick AVD environment for partners already giving managed services, and a managed feature that also requires the same fast AVD setup, offering a comprehensive 24x7 support and management.



The newly-added managed feature of TD SYNNEX’s Click-to-Run solution performs monitoring and backup to restore support, and efficiently and automatically-managed environments through email, phone and chat. The advanced feature identifies and completes the required backup of recurring tasks on AVD. It has white-labeled service options like implementation, onboarding, resource monitoring, remediation and patch management services. The feature is globally available on the StreamOne platform. The fully-managed solution can be accessed on any device from anywhere, thereby reducing the set-up time for the business partners.



TD SYNNEX’s new virtual desktop solution with Microsoft’s Azure will not only enable the customers to virtually access their work applications from any location but also offer a new strategy to boost their revenue streaming while enhancing their portfolio.

TD SYNNEX has been benefiting from consecutive deal wins since its formation, following the merger of SYNNEX and Tech Data Corporation in the first week of September 2021.

In January, 2022, TD SYNNEX announced a new strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. Through a separate deal, SNX partnered with MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics platform that delivers modern, consumer-grade experiences for every role on every device for the North American region.

In December 2021, TD SYNNEX’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tech Data India announced a partnership with Zscaler to enable its partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform directly from Tech Data India.

Previously in October, TD SYNNEX’s legacy company Tech Data collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust set of cloud services that help customers tackle their most challenging business outcomes.

In the same month, TD SYNNEX’s legacy company Tech Data signed a distributor agreement with Freshworks Inc. to make latter’s suite of products for business solutions available in the India region.

TD SYNNEX is committed to boost its organic growth profile with more strategic acquisitions and deal wins that complement and expand its existing capabilities. The merger of TD SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to SNX’s bottom line. The deal is anticipated to contribute solid synergy benefits to SNX’s top line in the near term.

