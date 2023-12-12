TD SYNNEX (SNX) Unveils a Partner Program for Microsoft Copilot

TD SYNNEX SNX recently unveiled the Enablement Journey program for Microsoft's MSFT 365 Copilot generative artificial intelligence (AI) offering. This unique program is designed to equip its distribution partners with the technical enablement to leverage the Microsoft 365 Copilot AI-powered workplace productivity tool.



The newly introduced Enablement Journey program offers resources and training, including Copilot Practice Builder and "Get Ready for Copilot Workshop," allowing partners to unleash AI products and services that run on Microsoft’s 365 Copilot to gain a competitive edge in their workplace and enhance productivity.



Additionally, this program will provide its partners with early access to Copilot’s offerings, including sales and technical enablement, training and required tools to help solution providers bring generative AI technology to small and medium businesses (SMBs). It will also provide insights to help companies capitalize on Copilot’s enterprise-grade security, privacy, compliance and responsible AI solutions.



Therefore, TD SYNNEX is expected to gain solid traction across SMBs on the back of the Enablement Journey program and its long-standing relationship with Microsoft.

Growing Focus on Generative AI

We note that the latest move is in sync with the company’s efforts towards boosting its generative AI efforts.



Apart from the unveiling of the Enablement Journey program, TD SYNNEX revealed that Microsoft 365 Copilot is now a part of its Destination AI program, which it launched in August 2023. According to the company, Destination AI is a comprehensive resource aggregation of TD SYNNEX’s several AI services that are available for resellers to capture AI, machine learning and advanced analytics opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI marketplace.



The company’s sustained focus on enhancing its capabilities in distributing AI-enabled products and services has been helping it win new distribution deals from several tech companies.



In October 2023, TD SYNNEX was chosen by Meta Platforms META to be its exclusive North American distributor for the company’s new suite of business products, including the Meta Quest 3 headset and related software.



Meta's distribution agreement extends to its other generative AI products, including recently launched stickers, editing tools and AI-powered smart glasses.



Additionally, TD SYNNEX announced its partnership with Intel INTL in late November to distribute Intel Geti, an AI-based platform for image and video analysis, following its successful Destination AI program launch in the United States and Europe.



In October, the company collaborated with Intel through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hyve Solutions Corporation, to support Intel's 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processor, which is set to launch in Q4 2023, enhancing scalability and flexibility for AI and cloud-based operations.

Wrapping Up

All the above-mentioned endeavors will likely strengthen TD SYNNEX’s presence in the booming generative AI space.



Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global generative AI market size is expected to reach $667.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% between 2023 and 2030.



Strength in the promising generative AI market will likely aid this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company in instilling investors’ optimism in the stock.



Moreover, the company’s continuous partnerships with other tech companies will expand its global presence and strengthen its product portfolio, which, in turn, will bolster its overall financial performance in the upcoming period.



TD SYNNEX expects to generate revenues between $14 billion and $15 billion for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $14.6 billion. Currently, shares of SNX have returned 6.7% on a year-to-date basis.



Intel sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Microsoft and Meta carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

