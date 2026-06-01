TD SYNNEX (SNX) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

TD SYNNEX SNX shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $261.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to strong demand across TD SYNNEX’s infrastructure, software and security businesses. TD SYNNEX is witnessing strong momentum in its Hyve business, driven by rising demand for cloud and AI-enabled data center infrastructure. Further, SNX has secured programs with all five major U.S.-based hyperscalers and continues to benefit from growing AI infrastructure deployments, data center modernization projects and networking demand, supporting its long-term growth outlook.

This high-tech contractor is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +35.8%. Revenues are expected to be $16.73 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TD SYNNEX, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TD SYNNEX is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. ServiceNow NOW, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 14.4% higher at $124.37. NOW has returned 23.1% in the past month.

ServiceNow's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.9%. ServiceNow currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.