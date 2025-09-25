TD SYNNEX Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX (SNX) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $226.8 millionm from $178.6 million, last year. EPS was $2.74, compared to $2.08. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.58, compared to $2.86. Third quarter revenue was $15.7 billion, compared to $14.7 billion, an increase of 6.6%. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4.4%. Non-GAAP gross billings were $22.7 billion, compared to $20.3 billion, an increase of 12.1%. On a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross billings increased by 10.1%.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings per share in a range of $2.50 - $3.00, non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.45 - $3.95, and revenue in a range of $16.5 - $17.3 billion.

TD SYNNEX announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2025.

