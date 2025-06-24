Markets
SNX

TD SYNNEX Guides Q3 In Line With Estimates - Update

June 24, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.93 to $2.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.75 to $3.25 per share on revenues between $14.7 billion and $15.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.96 per share on revenues of $15.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TD SYNNEX also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable on July 25, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.