TD SYNNEX Guides Q3 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.93 to $2.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.75 to $3.25 per share on revenues between $14.7 billion and $15.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.96 per share on revenues of $15.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TD SYNNEX also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable on July 25, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2025.

