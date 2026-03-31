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TD SYNNEX Expects Q2 Results To Climb

March 31, 2026 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday initiated guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects net income of $234 million to $274 million, or $2.90 to $3.40 per share. Excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $302 million to $342 million, or $3.75 to $4.25 per share.

TD SYNNEX anticipates revenue of $16.1 billion to $16.9 billion for the next quarter.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company had posted a net income of $184.92 million, or $2.21 per share, with an adjusted profit of $250.52 million, or $2.99 per share, on revenue of $14.946 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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