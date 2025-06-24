TD SYNNEX Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $184.92 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $143.61 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TD SYNNEX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $250.52 million or $2.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $14.946 billion from $13.947 billion last year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $184.92 Mln. vs. $143.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $14.946 Bln vs. $13.947 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 - $3.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.7 - $15.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.