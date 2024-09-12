TD SYNNEX Agrees To Acquire IPsense Cloud Migration Business In Brazil

(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX), Thursday announced the decision to acquire cloud solutions provider IPsense's Cloud Migration business to create a new cloud competence center in Brazil. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in the region's digital transformation, enabling its customers to seamlessly conduct cloud migrations.

The acquisition is expected to be complete within 30 to 90 days.

Notably, IPsense's analytics, big data, and machine learning business is not part of the deal and will continue with a new brand name under current owners.

